StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

