StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $954.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,254,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $17,981,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

