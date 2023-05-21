StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $487.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.56.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -176.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.