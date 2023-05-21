Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.