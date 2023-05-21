Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $680.50.

Lonza Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

About Lonza Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

