Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
