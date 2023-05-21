STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Hits $134.02 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.02 million and $93,393.42 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

