Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.