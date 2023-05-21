Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $72.57 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

