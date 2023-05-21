Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
NYSE SPB opened at $72.57 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.
