SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 4.51% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $67,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RWR stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.