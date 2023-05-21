Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 361,715 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

