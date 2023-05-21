SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

