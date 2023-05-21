SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SLM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

