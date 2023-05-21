Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNBR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,369,000. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sleep Number by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

