Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

