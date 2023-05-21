Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock worth $598,266,559. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

