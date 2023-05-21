Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Financial Contrast

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $150.24 million 0.30 $3.55 million N/A N/A Semantix $50.76 million 4.15 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares AGM Group and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AGM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AGM Group and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.37%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than AGM Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGM Group beats Semantix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service. The company was founded by Zhen Tao Jiang and Wen Jie Tang on April 27, 2015 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

