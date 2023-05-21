Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

