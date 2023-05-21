Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,338 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

