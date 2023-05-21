SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other SB Financial Group news, Director Timothy L. Claxton purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $99,439. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $369,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

