Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOX opened at $100.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $105.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

