Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $277.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Saia by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,512,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.