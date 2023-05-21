Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.94.
Saia Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Saia stock opened at $277.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40.
Insider Transactions at Saia
In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Saia by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,512,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
