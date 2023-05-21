Royal Bank of Canada Raises BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 196.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 409,887 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5,243.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 582,729 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

