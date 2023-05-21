Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Rockwell Medical Price Performance
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
