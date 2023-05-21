Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.