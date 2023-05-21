Reviewing LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX)

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

LiqTech International has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $16.36 million 1.09 -$14.17 million ($0.32) -1.23 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares LiqTech International and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SMX (Security Matters) Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiqTech International.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -78.33% -47.54% -27.63% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiqTech International and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMX (Security Matters) Public beats LiqTech International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

