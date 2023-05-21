Reviewing Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lincoln Educational Services and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Meta Data.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 3.47% 11.01% 5.10% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.58 $12.63 million $0.37 17.51 Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Meta Data on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Corporate segment represents unallocated corporate activity. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

