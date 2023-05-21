renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 4% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $8.63 million and $1,114.12 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $28,330.11 or 1.04213437 BTC on major exchanges.

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

