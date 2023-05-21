Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $186.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
