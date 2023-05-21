RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.12 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

