Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.50

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.39 and $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.40 or 0.99986269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

