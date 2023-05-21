QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $105.86. 5,783,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

