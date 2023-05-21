Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. Cut by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:AYR)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.64 million.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.