PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Lowered by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PVH worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

