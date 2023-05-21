Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $127,514,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,359,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

