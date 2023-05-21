ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

