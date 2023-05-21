Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.