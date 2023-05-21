Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.