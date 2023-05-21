PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $57,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $135.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.