PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $86.13 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $86,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 341,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

