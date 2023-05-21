PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,390 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $78,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

