Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $54.92 million and approximately $39,642.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00046946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.