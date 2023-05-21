Piper Sandler Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Delek US Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

