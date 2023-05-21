PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PFSweb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFSW opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.52 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Insider Transactions at PFSweb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 54,108 shares of company stock valued at $227,733 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

