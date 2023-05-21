Pepe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $721.49 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Pepe has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $721.49 million and approximately $351.95 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000151 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $155,192,428.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

