Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Billion

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $3.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008340 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

