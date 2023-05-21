Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 63,683 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

