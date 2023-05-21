Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of PKTEF stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.