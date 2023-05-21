Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

