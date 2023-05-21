Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Palatin Technologies
