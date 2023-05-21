O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $954.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile



O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

