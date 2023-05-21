Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $539,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

