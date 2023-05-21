ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ON opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

